Skyfire Price Tag Tops $35K

Jeff GarretsonJune 20, 2022

For many Americans a perfect Independence Day ends with a robust fireworks show, and if Dave Taggeman with Salina Ambucs has his way – a safe drive home for thousands of folks who made a car trip to go see a “preeminent” pyrotechnic event.

Taggeman joined in the KSAL Morning News Extra with an update on fundraising for Salina’s Skyfire.

“We’re selling fireworks at our tent on Roach and Crawford to help pay for it,” he said.

The price tag in 2022 for a dynamic show in the July 4th sky is about $36,000. Taggeman says the journey for an expanded show began after the event sunk to a new low about four years ago.

 

Fireworks from the Ambucs’ stand can be found on the Sankey Auto Center lot on E. Crawford.

The City of Salina pledges $5,000 to the event each year along with private donations to bring the 23-minute show to a reality.

