Sky Cats, Kitty Hawks Fly for K-State

Four K-State Salina pilots will be winging their way back home after competing in the 48th Air Race Classic.

The over 4,200 mile competition that began in Fairhope, Alabama wrapped up in Spokane, Washington last week with nine airport stops along the way for fuel and rest.

Lori Babcock, Assistant Chief Flight Instructor joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look back at the 30-hours spent flying over America and said they had one clear goal: safety.

The competition ties back to the 1929 Women’s Air Derby that saw twenty pilots fly from Santa Monica, California to Cleveland, Ohio.

Now in 2025 – 43-teams consisting of 96 women pilots from across the United States took off June 18 from Fairhope for a 2,426-mile national competition that ended Friday, June 20 in Spokane. The teams made stops in nine states, including a stop in McPherson, Kansas. Each airport presented an opportunity for pilots to showcase their skills with high-speed flybys, and a chance for fuel and rest.

L to R: Cassie Jones and Isley Steger are Team Sky Cats, while Lori Babcock and Heidi Gulick are Team Kitty Hawks

Organizers say the Air Race Classic isn’t just about speed – it’s about strategy and teamwork. A handicap speed system is in place, ensuring every team has an equal shot at victory, regardless of their aircraft’s speed.

Teams strategize to play the elements, holding out for better weather or seeking more favorable winds to beat their handicap by the greatest margin. It’s a true test of skill and ingenuity as pilots navigate the country, seeking the perfect crossing.