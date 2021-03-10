Skimmers Found at Fuel Pumps at Salina Gas Station

Multiple skimmers are found in fuel pumps at a west Salina gas station.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that four credit card skimmers are located by staff and authorities at Rod’s Texico, 1717 W. Crawford St.

On Tuesday, an employee with Double Check, the service that helps with the fuel pumps, reported finding four credit card skimmers inside of four pumps. The skimmers were not visible from the outside.

The fuel pumps were locked and last serviced on Feb. 17, 2021. Forrester says it is unknown if or how many persons’ cards may have been compromised.