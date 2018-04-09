Skimmer Found on Salina ATM

A Salina bank customer discovers a skimmer on an ATM.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a Salina man was trying to use the Sunflower Bank ATM located at 1201 W. Crawford on Friday afternoon and thought the unit looked odd.

Police say he pulled on it and it came off in his hand.

Officers discovered the device had a camera and memory card attached to it. Captain Forrester says investigators will look at video footage from the ATM unit and parking lot cameras to try and identify a suspect in the case.

A skimmer is a device used to steal personal information. A thief attaches it to an ATM. The bank customer’s card slides through the skimmer first, then into the machine. A chip inside the skimmer device records information about the account without the knowledge of the customer.