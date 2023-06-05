Skid Steer Stolen

Authorities are investigating the theft of a skid steer loader from a feedlot.

Undersheriff Brent Melander with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAL News that staff at Smoky Hill Feeders located at 11513 S. Soderborg Road reported the theft on Sunday morning.

Deputies say someone pulled up to the business in a truck with a trailer, entered the property and then used a Cat 262 D skid steer loader to smash through the fence. The machine is valued at $30,000.

There are no known suspects at this time.