Skid Steer Stolen

Salina Police are reviewing video footage after a skid steer loader on a trailer were stolen from a lot.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that around 4:30am Thursday someone in a truck drove onto the lot at Larry’s Transmission Repair, 800 N. 13th, cut the cable and lock on a trailer with heavy equipment, hooked it up and drove away.

Police say the Titan trailer has Kansas plate 346 ECL and the Case skid steer has the initials “LTR” painted on the back of the loader.

Loss and damage is listed at $9,600.