Skeletal Remains Positively Identified

Todd PittengerJune 22, 2021

Skeletal remains found early this spring in North Central Kansas have been positively identified.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), along with the Cloud County Sheriff’s Office and the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office, have identified human skeletal remains that were located in April, along the Mitchell and Cloud County line.

According to the KBI, due to the advanced decomposition of the recovered remains, positive identification was challenging. DNA extracted from the remains was compared to DNA samples obtained from probable family members. The DNA profiles closely matched, resulting in his identification.

The deceased individual was identified as 40-year-old Waylon Fort, of El Dorado, Kan. The investigation into Fort’s death did not reveal evidence of foul play.

The investigative findings will be submitted to the Cloud County Attorney’s Office and the Mitchell County Attorney’s Office for review.

