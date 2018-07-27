Salina, KS

Skeletal Remains Identified

July 27, 2018

Skeletal remains of a woman who was found last August north of Melvern Lake in Osage County have been identified.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the victim was identified as Anna Marie Baldwin. She was 40 years old at the time she was discovered.

Forensic anthropology experts from the Washburn University Anthropology Department assisted law enforcement in studying the remains.

Back on in August of last year  a park ranger from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers discovered the skeletal remains during a routine check on the north side of Melvern Lake.

Baldwin lived in the Topeka area.

The KBI believes Baldwin is the victim of a homicide, was killed sometime between April and July 2017. They ask anyone who knew Baldwin in late 2016 or in 2017, or who has information related to this crime, to contact them at 1-800-KS-CRIME.

Callers may remain anonymous.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

