Sixth Most Wanted Arrest

A sixth person on the June list of Salina’s Most wanted has been arrested.

The new list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online June 4th. By Tuesday of this week six of them have been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrest is Shawn Edward Lahman Sr. He was wanted for domestic violence battery.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,586 criminals have been caught, and 443 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

