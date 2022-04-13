Six Wildcats Named to NFF Hampshire Honor Society

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Six Kansas State football seniors during the 2021 season were named members of the 2022 National Football Foundation (NFF) Hampshire Honor Society, the NFF announced Wednesday.

The six Wildcats to earn the honor were Ross Elder, Ryan Henington, Noah Johnson, Logan Long, Reggie Stubblefield and Landry Weber, as they were members of an elite group of 1,559 players from 313 schools across all NCAA divisions and the NAIA who qualified for membership in the Society’s 16th year. It is the second-most K-State has had named to the list – which began in 2007 – behind the nine Wildcats named in 2020.

“As the National Football Foundation celebrates its 75th anniversary in 2022, we are pleased to honor another impressive group of athletes as part of this year’s Hampshire Honor Society,” said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell. “Over the last 16 years, the Hampshire Honor Society has served as a powerful vehicle for schools to recognize their college football players who have distinguished themselves both academically and athletically, and we congratulate the schools and each of these young men for their commitment to excellence in all aspects of their lives.”

The Hampshire Honor Society recognizes college football players who maintained a cumulative 3.2 GPA or better throughout their college career. They must have met all NCAA/NAIA-mandated progress toward degree requirements and been starters or significant contributors throughout the 2021 season/

Five of the six Wildcats named to the Hampshire Honor Society earned First Team Academic All-Big 12 honors this past season, and Stubblefield would have but was ineligible as a first-year transfer student. Elder, Henington and Weber each earned First Team Academic All-Big 12 honors all four years in which they were eligible for the award. K-State has led the Big 12 in Academic All-Big 12 honors since 2014 with a total of 234, which is 29 more than the next closest team.