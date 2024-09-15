SIX INTERCEPTIONS FUEL SWEDES’ VICTORY OVER BLUEJAYS

Hillsboro, Kan. – The Bethany College Swedes took the road to face the Tabor College BlueJays in an intra-divisional matchup. The last time these two met, the Swedes would come out victorious snapping a 24-game losing streak.

The game would not open in favor of the Swedes as their first drive would end with a tipped pass from Landry Shields being intercepted by the BlueJays. It would take Tabor two plays to capitalize on the turnover to break the seal. The BlueJays would score on their next offensive possession to go up 14-0 in just seven minutes of play. On the succeeding drive, another tipped pass would be intercepted by the Tabor defense. The Bethany defense would hold strong forcing a Tabor punt that resulted in a touchback.

The Swedes would start to get it together on their next drive orchestrating a nine-play, 80-yard drive capped off by a Zamarion Spencer six-yard touchdown to put Bethany on the board. Things would really start to go Bethany’s way as Dakota Grayson would start the bevy of interceptions for the Swedes’ defense. Landry Shields would capitalize on the turnover as he would find Michael Young for a 48-yard touchdown; his fourth in three games. Unfortunately, Shields pass to Josiah Hardrick would fall incomplete as the Swedes would trail 14-12 with 11:52 left to go in the first half.

Following a few punts by both teams, Caleb Epperson would dive for the second interception for the Swedes giving the offense a chance to score and take a lead before halftime; which is exactly what would happen as Josiah Hardrick would take the ball 47 yards to the house to put the Swedes up 18-14. But the Swedes weren’t done there as Khyree would put in on the interception count with his first of the season that led to Max Goldstein converting a 24-yard field goal increasing the lead to 7 points. Before halftime, Zemonda Wilson would stretch out for the fourth interception of the night for the BlueJays’ quarterback as time expired.

The second half was just as eventful as the first. Shields would throw his third interception of the night on the Swedes’ first drive of the half. Fortunately, the defense would have his back forcing a BlueJay punt that resulted in a fair catch at the Bethany 18-yard line by Chase Hyer. Following a Zeke Mumford punt, Khyree Marshall would record his second interception of the night, this time a one-handed toe-tap on the sideline at the Bethany 5-yard line. The Swedes would punt after recording a first-down, but the BlueJays returner would muff the punt and DaeJahn Harrell would recover the ball at the BlueJays’ 25-yard line. It would take one play for Zamarion Spencer to sniff out the endzone growing the Bethany lead to 13 points.

Following a couple of punts, Tabor would drive down the field to punch it in and cut the Swede lead to six. But, Shields would connect with Hardrick on a short pass resulting in a 9-yard touchdown making in 33-21. With their backs against the wall, Tabor would need to convert on a couple fourth downs, but would fail to do so on the second attempt. Bethany would give the ball back with two minutes remaining, but would get it back in just 25 seconds by way of the sixth interception for the defense, this one being Dakota Grayson‘s second. Bethany would take a knee to run the clock out as the BlueJays were left with no timeouts left. Swedes would win 33-21!

This victory was the first road victory since October 17 at Sterling College snapping a 17-game road losing streak.

Landry Shield led the aerial attack with 158 yards and two touchdowns. Zamarion Spencer would tote the ball 21 times for 130 yards and two touchdowns. Josiah Hardrick would have 13 carries for 71 yards and a touchdown while also adding two catches for 11 yards and another score. Michael Young led the receiving corps with three catches for 106 yards and a touchdown.

On the defensive side of the ball, Julian Carpenter would become a magnet to the ball carriers racking up 12 tackles (seven solo) including a tackle for loss. Frank Bohannon would cause havoc in the backfield with 2.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble that was overturned due to a penalty. Khyree Marshall had the best game of his career with two interceptions including a one-handed pick with only 10 men on the field. Dakota Grayson made his debut this week and capitalized with two bookend interceptions. Zemonda Wilson and Caleb Epperson would each intercept a pass as well.

Up Next…

The Swedes will host the Sterling College Warriors for Faculty/Staff Appreciation Day. Kickoff is set to be at 1:00 PM on Saturday, September 21.