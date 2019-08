Overnight heavy rain in Central Kansas, including up to six inches in some parts of Salina, prompted flooding issues to begin the day.

According to the National Weather Service, as of 7AM 3.17 inches of rain fell at the Salina Regional Airport. A trained weather spotter, though, measured 6 inches one mile east of the airport.

Multiple roads and intersections quickly flooded in Salina, causing stalled vehicles.

A flash flood warning for Saline and Lincoln counties is in effect until 12:15.