Six Dead In Murder-Suicide

Six people, including four children, are dead following an apparent murder-suicide in Winfield.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, police were called Tuesday after 53-year-old Ronald Williams Sr reported that he had killed his entire family and was going to kill himself.

When officers arrived, they heard a single gunshot. When they entered the home they found six subjects with gunshot wounds. EMS arrived and pronounced five victims and Williams Sr. deceased at the scene.

The victims have been identified as:

Kelly L. George, 44

Carol A. Williams, 9

Ronald H. Williams Jr., 7

Sarah K. Williams, 5

Kelly M. Magee-Williams, 3

The investigation is ongoing.