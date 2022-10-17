Six-Day Selection Utilized for K-State’s Game vs. Oklahoma State

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference and its television partners announced Monday that the game time and television designation for Kansas State’s Oct. 29 home contest against Oklahoma State will be selected via a six-day pick. The announcement will come either Saturday night or Sunday morning.

No. 17 Kansas State travels to face eighth-ranked TCU this Saturday inside Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. The game kicks off at 7 p.m., and will be shown nationally on FS1.

Tickets for the Wildcats’ three remaining home games against Oklahoma State, Texas (Nov. 5) and Kansas (Nov. 26) can be purchased online at www.k-statesports.com/tickets or by phone at 1-800-221-CATS.

Big 12 TV Selections for Saturday, October 29