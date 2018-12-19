Six Chiefs Players Named to 2019 Pro Bowl Roster

The National Football League announced on Tuesday that six members of the Kansas City Chiefs have been selected to participate in the 2019 NFL Pro Bowl. The below players have earned a spot on the AFC’s Pro Bowl roster:

Eric Fisher (Tackle) – 1st Nomination

Dee Ford (Linebacker) – 1st Nomination

Tyreek Hill (Wide Receiver) – 3rd Nomination

Travis Kelce (Tight End) – 4th Nomination

Patrick Mahomes (Quarterback) – 1st Nomination

Anthony Sherman (Fullback) – 1st Nomination

Players for the game are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group’s vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players who will be selected to the Pro Bowl. The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its All-Star teams. NFL players and coaches cast their votes on Friday, December 14. The game kicks off at 2:00 PM CT on Jan. 27 and will be televised live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Disney XD and simulcast on ABC – the second time the game will be available on both broadcast and cable networks, and the first time that the game is being televised on Disney XD.

For the third-consecutive year, Pro Bowl Week festivities will take place at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort and across the Orlando area, bringing free experiences and activities to fans as well as an extraordinary number of events focused on commemorating all levels of football – from youth to high school to the NFL’s best. Some of the Pro Bowl Week events include: Pro Bowl Practices, Pro Bowl Skills Showdown, NFL Flag Championships Powered by USA Football and Play Football Celebrity Flag Game.

More information about these and all of the events taking place during Pro Bowl Week is available at ProBowl.com.