Authorities are investigating a burglary at a Salina storage facility.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that sometime Tuesday night between 11pm and 11:35pm, a man entered a unit at Mini Mall Storage located in the 3000 block of S. 9th and stole a jewelry box and the contents inside.

Police say a couple of rings and two necklaces valued at $3,800 were in the container.

Video shows a white, male in a green hoodie and blue jeans leave the property in dark, 4-door sedan.