Click It or Ticket Time Across Kansas

Law enforcement agencies around the state are preparing to mobilize in the days leading up to Memorial Day weekend.

According to Salina Police Captain Jim Feldman, officers will be joining other agencies to enforce seatbelt laws.

Authorities point to data that shows the instant you buckle up before driving or riding in the front seat of a car or truck, you cut your risk of a fatal injury in a crash nearly in half.

Being buckled up during a crash helps keep you safe and secure inside your vehicle, as being ejected from a vehicle is almost always deadly. Additionally, your vehicle’s other safety features, particularly air bags, can’t work as effectively if you’re not buckled up – they are designed to work together.

Beginning on May 27th, and continuing through June 2nd, travelers can expect increased police presence on Saline County roadways as law enforcement agencies vigorously enforce Kansas occupant restraint and other traffic laws as part of the 2024 Kansas Click It or Ticket campaign.