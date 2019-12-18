Six Chiefs Earn 2020 Pro Bowl Honors

The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to the postseason for a fifth-straight year next month behind one of the most talented rosters in the NFL, and once again, the annual Pro Bowl roster reflects just that.

Rosters for the 2020 Pro Bowl were released on Tuesday, with six members of the red and gold making the cut. Kansas City was represented by the third-most nominations in the league, trailing only the Baltimore Ravens (12) and New Orleans Saints (7). Selections were determined through a combination of fan, coach and player voting, with each group contributing one third of the vote.

Here’s a look at who earned a spot on the AFC squad this year.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes

The reigning league MVP is back on the Pro Bowl roster for a second-consecutive year after throwing for 3,606 yards and 23 touchdowns through Week 15. Mahomes ranks third in the NFL in yards-per-attempt (8.46), sixth in passer rating (106.2), sixth in passes of at least 25 yards (32), eighth in yards and 11th in scoring strikes this season despite missing essentially three games due to injury.

Mahomes, who garnered the third-most Pro Bowl votes among fans this season, earned Pro Bowl MVP honors following last year’s contest.

Tight end Travis Kelce

Kelce earned his fifth Pro Bowl nod on Tuesday fittingly just days after securing a fourth-straight 1,000-yard season, becoming the first tight end in the history of the game to accomplish such a feat. Kelce also broke the record for receiving yards by a tight end through seven seasons, passing the mark held by Jimmy Graham.

It wasn’t too long ago either that Kelce won Pro Bowl MVP honors, doing so back in 2017.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill

Hill is no stranger to the Pro Bowl either, earning his fourth nomination and continuing his streak of making the annual All-Star game following every year of his career. The electric Hill has 49 catches for 727 yards and seven touchdowns this season despite playing in just 10 games.

“The Cheetah” owns the most multi-touchdown catch games in the NFL since 2017 and has hauled in an incredible 21 scoring grabs that covered 40+ yards over the course of his career.

Defensive end Frank Clark

Clark earned his first-career Pro Bowl nod on Tuesday after racking up six sacks and 11 quarterback pressures in his first season with the Chiefs. The veteran edge-rusher has tallied at least five pressures in four of his 12 games this season.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones

Jones, who has seven sacks and 17 quarterback hits this season in just 11 games, also earned his first-career Pro Bowl roster spot this week. Since returning from injury in Week 9, Jones ranks fifth in the NFL in pressures (27) among defensive tackles.

Return man Mecole Hardman

The speedy Hardman secured a spot in the Pro Bowl as a return man after serving as the Chiefs’ primary returner on both punts and kickoffs this season. Hardman has also been impressive on offense, hauling in 25 catches for 508 yards and six touchdowns.

Of those players, Kelce, Jones, Hardman and Clark are all starters for the AFC squad.

Additionally, safety Tyrann Mathieu, offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz, kicker Harrison Butker, fullback Anthony Sherman and punter Dustin Colquitt were selected as Pro Bowl alternates.

The Pro Bowl will take place on Jan. 26 in Orlando, but if all goes according to plan, the Chiefs will miss the annual All-Star game while preparing for the Super Bowl instead.