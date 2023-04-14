Six Charged Following Plan to Sneak Contraband Into Leavenworth Via Drones

Six people are facing federal charges after they allegedly concocted a plan to use a drone to fly contraband into the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth, Kansas.

State district court officials say two inmates – Dale Gaver the Third and Melvin Edwards reportedly conspired with four people on the outside to covertly fly items into the prison between August 2020 and May 2021.

Contraband reportedly included cellphones, illegal drugs and tobacco products. Prison officials say all six suspects were charged with conspiracy to provide and possess contraband in prison.