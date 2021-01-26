Salina, KS

Now: 23 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 25 ° | Lo: 14 °

Six Area Teams Ranked in Latest KBCA Rankings

KBCA ReleaseJanuary 26, 2021

GIRLS RANKINGS

6A Girls
1. Topeka High
2. Shawnee Mission Northwest
3. Dodge City
4. Washburn Rural
5. Olathe North
6. Shawnee Mission West
7. Derby
8. Wichita Heights
9. Blue Valley North
10. Garden City

5A Girls
1. Andover Central
2. St. Thomas Aquinas
3. Lansing
4. Maize
5. Salina Central
6. KC Piper
7. Goddard Eisenhower
8. Pittsburg
9. Bishop Carroll
10. Kapaun Mt. Carmel

4A Girls
1. Bishop Miege
2. Nickerson
3. Clay Center
4. McPherson
5. Louisburg
6. Labette County
7. Andale
8. Towanda-Circle
9. Clearwater
10. Wamego

3A Girls
1. Cheney
2. Halstead
3. Nemaha Central
4. Hugoton
5. Sabetha
6. Phillipsburg
7. Osage City
8. Goodland
9. Eureka
10. Hays -TMP

2A Girls
1. Sterling
2. Garden Plain
3. Hillsboro
4. Valley Heights
5. Spearville
6. Elkhart
7. Moundridge
8. Smith Center
9. WaKeeney -Trego
10. Northern Heights

1A-Div 1-Girls
1. Olpe
2. Norwich
3. Burlingame
4. Quinter
5. Jackson Heights
6. Thunder Ridge
7. South Gray
8. Frankfort
9. Doniphan West
10. Lebo

1A-Div 2- Girls
1. Central Plains
2. Hanover
3. Golden Plains
4. Cunningham
5. St. John’s/Tipton
6. Hutch-Central Christian
7. McPherson-
Elyria Christian
8. Waverly
9. Wetmore
10. St. Paul

BOYS RANKINGS

6A Boys
1. OP-Blue Valley-NW
2. Lawrence
3. OP-Blue Valley North
4. Haysville-Campus
5. Lawrence Free State
6. Shawnee Mission South
7. Olathe South
8. Washburn Rural
9. Wichita Northwest
10. Wichita Heights

5A Boys
1. Hays
2. Salina South
3. Maize
4. Andover
5. De Soto
6. Topeka West
7. Bishop Carroll
8. Valley Center
9. Basehor – Linwood
10. Lansing

4A Boys
1. Bishop Miege
2. Mulvane
3. Buhler
4. Augusta
5. Louisburg
6. Parsons
7. McPherson
8. Wamego
9. Abilene
10. Rose Hill

3A Boys
1. Hesston
2. Lakin
3. Cheney
4. Wichita Collegiate
5. St. Mary’s
6. Haven
7. Royal Valley
8. Hoisington
9. Rock Creek
10. Galena

2A Boys
1. Hoxie
2. Hillsboro
3. Erie
4. Berean Academy
5. Garden Plain
6. Belle Plaine
7. Lyndon
8. Hutch-Trinity Academy
9. Valley Falls
10. Howard-West Elk

1A-Div 1Boys
1. Little River
2. South Gray
3. Olpe
4. Clifton-Clyde
5. Meade
6. Centralia
7. Lebo
8. Sylvan-Lucas
9. Canton-Galva
10. Madison-Hamilton

1A-Div 2-Boys
1. Attica
2. Hanover
3. Cheylin
4. St. Francis
5. Natoma
6. Peabody-Burns
7. Logan-Palco
8. Wheatland-Grinnell
9. 9. McPherson –
Elyria Christian
10. Axtell

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Nine South/Central Players Make SIT All-Tourn...

January 25, 2021 12:01 pm

2021 Salina Invitational Tournament – FINAL...

January 23, 2021 11:33 pm

Liberal Stuns Central Girls at Buzzer for SIT...

 11:23 pm

South Boys Hold Off Andover to Win SIT Title

 9:14 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Six Area Teams Ranked in Latest KBC...

GIRLS RANKINGS 6A Girls 1. Topeka High 2. Shawnee Mission Northwest 3. Dodge City 4. Washburn R...

January 26, 2021 Comments

KDHE Now Has County-By-County Vacci...

COVID-19 Top News

January 26, 2021

Delivered Engine Stolen From Salina...

Kansas News

January 26, 2021

2 Salina Residents Appointed By The...

Kansas News

January 26, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Delivered Engine Stolen F...
January 26, 2021Comments
2 Salina Residents Appoin...
January 26, 2021Comments
Salina Airport Shuttle Se...
January 26, 2021Comments
Great Plains Planning Job...
January 26, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices