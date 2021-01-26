Six Area Teams Ranked in Latest KBCA Rankings

GIRLS RANKINGS
6A Girls
1. Topeka High
2. Shawnee Mission Northwest
3. Dodge City
4. Washburn Rural
5. Olathe North
6. Shawnee Mission West
7. Derby
8. Wichita Heights
9. Blue Valley North
10. Garden City
5A Girls
1. Andover Central
2. St. Thomas Aquinas
3. Lansing
4. Maize
5. Salina Central
6. KC Piper
7. Goddard Eisenhower
8. Pittsburg
9. Bishop Carroll
10. Kapaun Mt. Carmel
4A Girls
1. Bishop Miege
2. Nickerson
3. Clay Center
4. McPherson
5. Louisburg
6. Labette County
7. Andale
8. Towanda-Circle
9. Clearwater
10. Wamego
3A Girls
1. Cheney
2. Halstead
3. Nemaha Central
4. Hugoton
5. Sabetha
6. Phillipsburg
7. Osage City
8. Goodland
9. Eureka
10. Hays -TMP
2A Girls
1. Sterling
2. Garden Plain
3. Hillsboro
4. Valley Heights
5. Spearville
6. Elkhart
7. Moundridge
8. Smith Center
9. WaKeeney -Trego
10. Northern Heights
1A-Div 1-Girls
1. Olpe
2. Norwich
3. Burlingame
4. Quinter
5. Jackson Heights
6. Thunder Ridge
7. South Gray
8. Frankfort
9. Doniphan West
10. Lebo
1A-Div 2- Girls
1. Central Plains
2. Hanover
3. Golden Plains
4. Cunningham
5. St. John’s/Tipton
6. Hutch-Central Christian
7. McPherson-
Elyria Christian
8. Waverly
9. Wetmore
10. St. Paul
BOYS RANKINGS
6A Boys
1. OP-Blue Valley-NW
2. Lawrence
3. OP-Blue Valley North
4. Haysville-Campus
5. Lawrence Free State
6. Shawnee Mission South
7. Olathe South
8. Washburn Rural
9. Wichita Northwest
10. Wichita Heights
5A Boys
1. Hays
2. Salina South
3. Maize
4. Andover
5. De Soto
6. Topeka West
7. Bishop Carroll
8. Valley Center
9. Basehor – Linwood
10. Lansing
4A Boys
1. Bishop Miege
2. Mulvane
3. Buhler
4. Augusta
5. Louisburg
6. Parsons
7. McPherson
8. Wamego
9. Abilene
10. Rose Hill
3A Boys
1. Hesston
2. Lakin
3. Cheney
4. Wichita Collegiate
5. St. Mary’s
6. Haven
7. Royal Valley
8. Hoisington
9. Rock Creek
10. Galena
2A Boys
1. Hoxie
2. Hillsboro
3. Erie
4. Berean Academy
5. Garden Plain
6. Belle Plaine
7. Lyndon
8. Hutch-Trinity Academy
9. Valley Falls
10. Howard-West Elk
1A-Div 1Boys
1. Little River
2. South Gray
3. Olpe
4. Clifton-Clyde
5. Meade
6. Centralia
7. Lebo
8. Sylvan-Lucas
9. Canton-Galva
10. Madison-Hamilton
1A-Div 2-Boys
1. Attica
2. Hanover
3. Cheylin
4. St. Francis
5. Natoma
6. Peabody-Burns
7. Logan-Palco
8. Wheatland-Grinnell
9. 9. McPherson –
Elyria Christian
10. Axtell