Six Area Teams Ranked in Latest KBCA Rankings

KBCA Release January 26, 2021

GIRLS RANKINGS 6A Girls

1. Topeka High

2. Shawnee Mission Northwest

3. Dodge City

4. Washburn Rural

5. Olathe North

6. Shawnee Mission West

7. Derby

8. Wichita Heights

9. Blue Valley North

10. Garden City 5A Girls

1. Andover Central

2. St. Thomas Aquinas

3. Lansing

4. Maize

5. Salina Central

6. KC Piper

7. Goddard Eisenhower

8. Pittsburg

9. Bishop Carroll

10. Kapaun Mt. Carmel 4A Girls

1. Bishop Miege

2. Nickerson

3. Clay Center

4. McPherson

5. Louisburg

6. Labette County

7. Andale

8. Towanda-Circle

9. Clearwater

10. Wamego 3A Girls

1. Cheney

2. Halstead

3. Nemaha Central

4. Hugoton

5. Sabetha

6. Phillipsburg

7. Osage City

8. Goodland

9. Eureka

10. Hays -TMP 2A Girls

1. Sterling

2. Garden Plain

3. Hillsboro

4. Valley Heights

5. Spearville

6. Elkhart

7. Moundridge

8. Smith Center

9. WaKeeney -Trego

10. Northern Heights 1A-Div 1-Girls

1. Olpe

2. Norwich

3. Burlingame

4. Quinter

5. Jackson Heights

6. Thunder Ridge

7. South Gray

8. Frankfort

9. Doniphan West

10. Lebo 1A-Div 2- Girls

1. Central Plains

2. Hanover

3. Golden Plains

4. Cunningham

5. St. John’s/Tipton

6. Hutch-Central Christian

7. McPherson-

Elyria Christian

8. Waverly

9. Wetmore

10. St. Paul BOYS RANKINGS 6A Boys

1. OP-Blue Valley-NW

2. Lawrence

3. OP-Blue Valley North

4. Haysville-Campus

5. Lawrence Free State

6. Shawnee Mission South

7. Olathe South

8. Washburn Rural

9. Wichita Northwest

10. Wichita Heights 5A Boys

1. Hays

2. Salina South

3. Maize

4. Andover

5. De Soto

6. Topeka West

7. Bishop Carroll

8. Valley Center

9. Basehor – Linwood

10. Lansing 4A Boys

1. Bishop Miege

2. Mulvane

3. Buhler

4. Augusta

5. Louisburg

6. Parsons

7. McPherson

8. Wamego

9. Abilene

10. Rose Hill 3A Boys

1. Hesston

2. Lakin

3. Cheney

4. Wichita Collegiate

5. St. Mary’s

6. Haven

7. Royal Valley

8. Hoisington

9. Rock Creek

10. Galena 2A Boys

1. Hoxie

2. Hillsboro

3. Erie

4. Berean Academy

5. Garden Plain

6. Belle Plaine

7. Lyndon

8. Hutch-Trinity Academy

9. Valley Falls

10. Howard-West Elk 1A-Div 1Boys

1. Little River

2. South Gray

3. Olpe

4. Clifton-Clyde

5. Meade

6. Centralia

7. Lebo

8. Sylvan-Lucas

9. Canton-Galva

10. Madison-Hamilton 1A-Div 2-Boys

1. Attica

2. Hanover

3. Cheylin

4. St. Francis

5. Natoma

6. Peabody-Burns

7. Logan-Palco

8. Wheatland-Grinnell

9. 9. McPherson –

Elyria Christian

10. Axtell

