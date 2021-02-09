Salina, KS

Six Area Teams Ranked in Latest KBCA Rankings

February 9, 2021

GIRLS RANKINGS

6A Girls
1. Topeka High
2. Shawnee Mission Northwest
3. Washburn Rural
4. Shawnee Mission West
5. Dodge City
6. Olathe North
7. Blue Valley North
8. Derby
9. Wichita Heights
10. Blue Valley

5A Girls
1. Andover Central
2. St. Thomas Aquinas
3. Maize
4. Goddard Eisenhower
5. Pittsburg
6. Lansing
7. Bishop Carroll
8. Salina Central
9. Maize South
10. Kapaun Mt. Carmel

4A Girls
1. Bishop Miege
2. Clay Center
3. McPherson
4. Nickerson
5. Louisburg
6. Andale
7. Labette County
8. Towanda-Circle
9. Clearwater
10. Wamego

3A Girls
1. Cheney
2. Nemaha Central
3. Hugoton
4. Phillipsburg
5. Osage City
6. Royal Valley
7. Goodland
8. Sabetha
9. Halstead
10. Osawatomie

2A Girls
1. Sterling
2. Hillsboro
3. Valley Heights
4. Garden Plain
5. Spearville
6. Elkhart
7. Trego Community
8. West Elk
9. Smith Center
10. Uniontown

1A-Div 1-Girls
1. Olpe
2. Jackson Heights
3. Frankfort
4. Thunder Ridge
5. Burlingame
6. Norwich
7. Lebo
8. Little River
9. Doniphan West
10. Bucklin

1A-Div 2- Girls
1. Central Plains
2. Golden Plains
3. Cunningham
4. St. John’s/Tipton
5. McPherson –
Elyria Christian
6. Hanover
7. Hutch-Central Christian
8. St. Paul
9. Wetmore
10. Waverly

BOYS RANKINGS

6A Boys
1. OP-Blue Valley-NW
2. OP-Blue Valley North
3. Lawrence
4. Haysville-Campus
5. Lawrence Free State
6. Shawnee Mission South
7. Shawnee Mission East
8. Olathe South
9. Wichita Heights
10. Washburn Rural

5A Boys
1. Hays
2. Salina South
3. Maize
4. Andover
5. De Soto
6. Bishop Carroll
7. Topeka West
8. Basehor-Linwood
9. Valley Center
10. Lansing

4A Boys
1. Bishop Miege
2. Mulvane
3. Buhler
4. Augusta
5. Louisburg
6. Tonganoxie
7. Iola
8. Parsons
9. McPherson
10. Abilene

3A Boys
1. Lakin
2. Cheney
3. Hesston
4. Rock Creek
5. St. Mary’s
6. Hoisington
7. Royal Valley
8. Galena
9. Wichita Collegiate
10. Haven

2A Boys
1. Hoxie
2. Hillsboro
3. Erie
4. Berean Academy
5. Garden Plain
6. Belle Plaine
7. Riverside
8. Salina-Sacred Heart
9. Sterling
10. Valley Falls

1A-Div 1Boys
1. Little River
2. South Gray
3. Olpe
4. Clifton-Clyde
5. Meade
6. Lebo
7. Madison-Hamilton
8. Sylvan-Lucas
9. Wichita Classic School
10. Frankfort

1A-Div 2-Boys
1. Attica
2. Hanover
3. Cheylin
4. St. Francis
5. Peabody-Burns
6. McPherson – Elyria
Christian
7. Natoma
8. Logan – Palco
9. Northern Valley
10. Wheatland – Grinnell

