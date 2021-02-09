Six Area Teams Ranked in Latest KBCA Rankings

KBCA Release February 9, 2021

GIRLS RANKINGS 6A Girls

1. Topeka High

2. Shawnee Mission Northwest

3. Washburn Rural

4. Shawnee Mission West

5. Dodge City

6. Olathe North

7. Blue Valley North

8. Derby

9. Wichita Heights

10. Blue Valley 5A Girls

1. Andover Central

2. St. Thomas Aquinas

3. Maize

4. Goddard Eisenhower

5. Pittsburg

6. Lansing

7. Bishop Carroll

8. Salina Central

9. Maize South

10. Kapaun Mt. Carmel 4A Girls

1. Bishop Miege

2. Clay Center

3. McPherson

4. Nickerson

5. Louisburg

6. Andale

7. Labette County

8. Towanda-Circle

9. Clearwater

10. Wamego 3A Girls

1. Cheney

2. Nemaha Central

3. Hugoton

4. Phillipsburg

5. Osage City

6. Royal Valley

7. Goodland

8. Sabetha

9. Halstead

10. Osawatomie 2A Girls

1. Sterling

2. Hillsboro

3. Valley Heights

4. Garden Plain

5. Spearville

6. Elkhart

7. Trego Community

8. West Elk

9. Smith Center

10. Uniontown 1A-Div 1-Girls

1. Olpe

2. Jackson Heights

3. Frankfort

4. Thunder Ridge

5. Burlingame

6. Norwich

7. Lebo

8. Little River

9. Doniphan West

10. Bucklin 1A-Div 2- Girls

1. Central Plains

2. Golden Plains

3. Cunningham

4. St. John’s/Tipton

5. McPherson –

Elyria Christian

6. Hanover

7. Hutch-Central Christian

8. St. Paul

9. Wetmore

10. Waverly BOYS RANKINGS 6A Boys

1. OP-Blue Valley-NW

2. OP-Blue Valley North

3. Lawrence

4. Haysville-Campus

5. Lawrence Free State

6. Shawnee Mission South

7. Shawnee Mission East

8. Olathe South

9. Wichita Heights

10. Washburn Rural 5A Boys

1. Hays

2. Salina South

3. Maize

4. Andover

5. De Soto

6. Bishop Carroll

7. Topeka West

8. Basehor-Linwood

9. Valley Center

10. Lansing 4A Boys

1. Bishop Miege

2. Mulvane

3. Buhler

4. Augusta

5. Louisburg

6. Tonganoxie

7. Iola

8. Parsons

9. McPherson

10. Abilene 3A Boys

1. Lakin

2. Cheney

3. Hesston

4. Rock Creek

5. St. Mary’s

6. Hoisington

7. Royal Valley

8. Galena

9. Wichita Collegiate

10. Haven 2A Boys

1. Hoxie

2. Hillsboro

3. Erie

4. Berean Academy

5. Garden Plain

6. Belle Plaine

7. Riverside

8. Salina-Sacred Heart

9. Sterling

10. Valley Falls 1A-Div 1Boys

1. Little River

2. South Gray

3. Olpe

4. Clifton-Clyde

5. Meade

6. Lebo

7. Madison-Hamilton

8. Sylvan-Lucas

9. Wichita Classic School

10. Frankfort 1A-Div 2-Boys

1. Attica

2. Hanover

3. Cheylin

4. St. Francis

5. Peabody-Burns

6. McPherson – Elyria

Christian

7. Natoma

8. Logan – Palco

9. Northern Valley

10. Wheatland – Grinnell

