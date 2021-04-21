Sitzman named KCAC Pitcher of the Week

Kansas Wesleyan’s Kaden Sitzman (SR/McCook, Neb.) has been named as the KCAC Baseball Pitcher of the Week for his efforts for the Coyotes last week. Sitzman’s selection comes as part of nominations made and voted upon by conference sports information directors.

Kaden Sitzman tossed a great game against a very good Tabor team. He held the Bluejays to one hit in a complete game, while striking out 10. At one point he sat down nine straight batters for Tabor. His lone hit allowed was in the 2nd inning. He scattered three walks in the game, No baserunner made it beyond second base after the second inning.

Sitzman’s efforts were key for the Coyotes in a 6-1 win over Tabor.

Kansas Wesleyan faces York on Wednesday in York, Neb., before a weekend series with McPherson in McPherson.