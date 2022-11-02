Siny Joseph Recipient of KSU Salina Award

For her excellence in teaching and research at Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus, Siny Joseph is the 2022 recipient of the Rex McArthur Family Faculty Fellow Award.

According to the school, the annual honor recognizes a K-State Salina professor who achieves excellence in teaching, research and commitment to the college, university and community.

Joseph, a professor and graduate faculty member at K-State Salina, teaches principles of micro- and macroeconomics courses on the campus. She has been honored previously for her teaching with the 2018 Marchbanks Memorial Award for Teaching Excellence.

“I am humbled by the recognition and express gratitude to the Rex McArthur family and selection committee for this honor,” Joseph said. “This award is special to me as it recognizes multiple dimensions, such as teaching, research and service and holistically looks at a faculty member’s contribution to the college and university.”

Joseph has a long list of accomplishments in her time with K-State Salina. Besides teaching classes at the campus, she has published several pieces of scholarly work, including collaborating with other K-State faculty members to publish the textbook “Space Systems: Emerging Technologies and Operations” in 2022. She also has collaborated on proposals funded totaling around $2 million, serves as a consultant for various projects funded by federal agencies such as the National Science Foundation and U.S. Department of Agriculture, and has appeared in local radio and television shows discussing various economics-related topics.

“As a professor, you normally have a front-facing end where I teach and get involved with students in class,” Joseph said. “On the back end are my research efforts where I’m working toward creatively furthering my scholarship endeavors. Pursuit of cutting-edge research prepares me to be a better teacher in the classroom.”

Providing real-world experiences for students is an everyday facet of the education model at K-State Salina, and the knowledge that professors like Joseph share with their students is an example of the type of education a student will receive while on campus.

“The efforts of Siny’s research have made an incredible impact in the classroom,” K-State Salina CEO and Dean Alysia Starkey said. “Our students are gaining real-world insights from an instructor who has spent tireless hours devoting to the field to stay up to date and ready our students to lead tomorrow.”

Joseph has been a faculty member with K-State Salina since 2012. She earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and a Master of Business Administration, specializing in marketing and operations research, from institutions in India, and a master’s and a doctorate in resource economics from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.