Single Session & Two-Day Passes On Sale For Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship

IRVING, Texas- Single-session and two-day tickets for the 2024 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship, being held May 21-25, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, go on sale Tuesday, April 30 at 12 p.m. CT at https://fevo-enterprise.com/group/Big12baseball.

Premium tickets, situated behind home plate with access to the Germania Club, are available in two-day passes at $180 for adults. Single-session tickets in this exclusive area range from $60-$75. The ticket will include unlimited non-alcoholic beverages and light snack offerings to go along with a field-level view of the action.

Two-day passes for lower reserved home plate seating between the foul poles run $108 for adults with a 25% discount for youth, as fans can guarantee the best seating options for Friday and Saturday’s sessions. Single-session runs from $35-$55 for adults with a dynamic discount for youth.

For 100-level seating, two-day passes for reserve seating are $93 for adults and $78 for GA. Individual session tickets run from $22-$50 for adults with a dynamic discount for youth.

All 13 Big 12 baseball programs remain in contention for the 10 spots in the modified double-elimination bracket. Friday’s four games include two single-elimination semifinals followed by the winner-take-all championship game on Saturday.

The Big 12 is projected to send seven teams to the NCAA Division I Baseball Championship, according to recent analysis by D1 Baseball and Baseball America. At least one Big 12 team has reached the Men’s College World Series for nine consecutive postseasons.