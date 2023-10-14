Single-Game Tickets, Promotions Schedule Announced

Season Tickets On Sale Now



MANHATTAN, Kan. – Single-game tickets for the highly anticipated Kansas State men’s basketball season will go on sale next week, athletic department officials announced today (October 13).

Beginning Monday (October 16), Ahearn Fund members can purchase single-game tickets for 17 of the 18 home games during a two-day exclusive donor presale. Remaining single-game tickets will be available to the public beginning Wednesday, October 18.

Tickets start at only $15 for the November home games (minus Bellarmine); $25 for the North Alabama match-up; $30 for the Bellarmine, Villanova, Nebraska, and Big 12 midweek games; and $40 for Big 12 Saturday games. Tickets for the game against KU on Monday, Feb. 5, will go on sale at a later date.

Tickets can be purchased through the Athletics Ticket Office by calling toll free at (800) 221.CATS (2287), by logging in online at www.kstatesports.com/tickets, and in-person at the main southwest Bramlage Coliseum ticket office.

A limited number of season tickets for the 2023-24 season are still available for purchase and are the best way to secure your seat in Bramlage all season.

K-State will once again use dynamic pricing with the cost of single-game tickets increasing or decreasing throughout the season due to demand.

Group ticket packages, including birthday parties, are also available. Interested fans can contact Kimberly Pogue at 785.532.6374 or [email protected].

Single-Game Promotions:

Youth Team Game – November 22 vs. Central Arkansas – Youth basketball teams and K-State camp attendees can attend this game for FREE with prior registration. To register your teams, complete the online form no later than one week prior to the game at kstatesports.com/promotions. Registration is limited and fulfilled on a first-come, first-served basis.

Fort Riley's Operation Santa – December 2 vs. North Alabama – K-State will accept toy donations for Fort Riley's Operation Santa Claus. Fans are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys or gift cards. Fort Riley's Operation Santa Claus helps service members, and their families provide gifts to their children during the holiday season. All donations will go towards a Fort Riley Soldier, especially to families under financial constraints and families of deployed, fallen, or injured Soldiers.

White Out – December 5 vs. Villanova – All fans are encouraged to wear white to ensure a K-State White Out for the nationally televised, primetime match-up against Villanova.

Junior Wildcats Club Day – December 17 vs. Nebraska – K-State welcomes members of the Junior Wildcats Club to experience Wildcat Men's Basketball up close. The first 100 Junior Wildcats to show their membership card at the check-in table on the concourse will receive a K-State gift. Junior Wildcats will also receive discounts on select concessions with their membership cards. A special ticket offer will be available to kids' club members from Wednesday, October 18 – Friday, October 20.

Youth Team Game – January 2 vs. Chicago State – Youth basketball teams and K-State camp attendees can attend this game for FREE with prior registration. To register your teams, complete the online form no later than one week prior to the game at kstatesports.com/promotions. Registration is limited and fulfilled on a first-come, first-served basis.

Two Games in One Day! – January 20 vs. Oklahoma State – Make it a full day of Wildcat Hoops as both K-State basketball teams are in action in Bramlage Coliseum. Start your day with the K-State women's team against in-state rival KU at 1 p.m. Then come back to Bramlage later that night as the men host Oklahoma State at 6 p.m. Separate tickets are required for each game.

Wear Lavender for the Legends – January 20 vs. Oklahoma State – Fans are encouraged to wear their throwback lavender attire to the game as we pay homage to the legendary lavender uniforms made famous by the Wildcats in the 1970s. K-State will welcome back former players and celebrate the championship history of K-State Men's Basketball during this "Legends Weekend" event.

Two Games in One Day! – February 17 vs. TCU – Make it a full day of Wildcat Hoops as both K-State basketball teams are in action. The K-State men start the action at 11 a.m. by hosting TCU. Later in the evening, the K-State women will face new Big 12 opponent UCF. Separate tickets are required for each game.

Additional promotions and full details will be announced as the season approaches at kstatesports.com/promotions.

How to follow the ‘Cats: For complete information on K-State men’s basketball, visit www.kstatesports.com and follow the team’s social media channels on X (formerly Twitter), Threads, Instagram and Facebook.