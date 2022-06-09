Single-Game Tickets for 2022 K-State Football On Sale Next Week

MANHATTAN, Kan. – With anticipation of the 2022 K-State Football season rising throughout the summer, K-State Athletics announced today that single-game tickets will be on sale next week. Presale for Ahearn Fund members will begin on Monday, June 13, while the general public can begin purchasing tickets on Wednesday, June 15.

In addition to purchasing tickets to single games, fans will also have the opportunity to buy a mini plan to attend three games for $199, picking one game per month.

Tickets to the season opener against South Dakota on September 3 – which serves as the Ring of Honor Class of 2022 celebration, Golden Cats reunion and the 10-year anniversary of the 2012 Big 12 Championship team – begin at just $25 for view level seating. The game will kick at 6 p.m. and be shown on Big 12 Now.

When former conference foe Missouri comes calling for an 11 a.m. game on September 10 that will be televised by ESPN2, tickets start at $40, while tickets for Fort Riley Day and University Family Day surrounding the Tulane game on September 17 begin at $25. The Wildcats and Green Wave will kick at 2 p.m. in a game shown on Big 12 Now.

K-State will hold its annual Celebrate Ag game to begin Big 12 play on October 1 against Texas Tech with tickets beginning at $30. The same price also gets fans into the next home game on October 29 against Oklahoma State, which serves as Homecoming and Varsity K Club Weekend.

View level seating for the final two home games – November 5 against Texas and November 26 against Kansas – are priced at $40 apiece. The game against the Longhorns serves as Harley Day, while Senior Day festivities will be held prior to the game against the Jayhawks.

Fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance as K-State Athletics utilizes dynamic pricing; single-game prices throughout the season may change based on demand. Tickets can be purchased online at www.kstatesports.com/tickets or by phone at 1-800-221-CATS.