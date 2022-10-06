Single-Game Ticket Packages Announced

View the 2022-23 Schedule | Buy Tickets Today

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Single-game tickets for the highly-anticipated first season for head coach Jerome Tang will go on sale in the coming weeks, athletic department officials announced earlier today (October 6).

Starting Monday, Oct. 10, fans can purchase the Pick 5 mini-plan for just $199 and select their ‘Starting 5’ from the six home Saturday matchups and the Kansas game. The package includes a reserved Cat Cushion ticket and a parking pass for each of their selected five games. This mini-plan is the only opportunity to secure a Kansas game ticket during the initial single-game on-sale period.

Saturday, Dec. 3 vs Wichita State

Saturday, Dec. 31 vs West Virginia

Tuesday. Jan. 17 vs Kansas

Saturday, Jan. 21 vs Texas Tech

Saturday, Jan. 28 vs Florida

Saturday, Feb. 4 vs Texas

Saturday, Feb. 18 vs Iowa State

Beginning Friday, Oct. 14, Ahearn Fund members can purchase single-game tickets for 16 of the 17 home games during a 3-day donor presale. Tickets start at only $10 for exhibition and non-conference games (excluding Wichita State), $15 for Big 12 midweek games and $20 for Big 12 Saturday games.

Remaining single-game tickets will be available to the public beginning Monday, Oct. 17.

Bramlage Bundles continue to be a fan-favorite single-game option, with this season’s exclusive items sure to sell out quickly. Each package includes a game ticket, an exclusive item and a $10 concessions voucher.

‘It’s a Great Day to be a Wildcat’ Coach Tang T-Shirt – $30 – Monday, Nov. 7 vs UTRGV

– $30 – Monday, Nov. 7 vs UTRGV Lavender EMAW Stocking Cap – $40 – Saturday, Jan. 21 vs Texas Tech

– $40 – Saturday, Jan. 21 vs Texas Tech Lavender Flag Willie Hat – $50 – Saturday, Jan. 28 vs Florida

– $50 – Saturday, Jan. 28 vs Florida Throwback Logos Hawaiian Shirt – $60 – Saturday, Feb. 18 vs Iowa State

Tickets can be purchased through the Athletics Ticket Office by calling toll free at (800) 221.CATS (2287), by logging in online at www.kstatesports.com/tickets, and in-person at the main southwest Bramlage Coliseum ticket office.

K-State will once again use dynamic pricing with the cost of single-game tickets increasing or decreasing throughout the season due to demand. Initial prices are locked in through October.

Season tickets are also still available starting at $250, or just $100 for young alumni who have football season tickets. The Flex Season Ticket includes a ticket for all home games for just $199. The unique season ticket is 100 percent mobile and gives fans a different seat for each game.

Group ticket packages, including birthday parties, are also available. Interested fans can contact the K-State Athletics Ticket Office at (800) 221.CATS.

A number of promotional dates have also been announced:

Youth Team Games: Youth teams and K-State basketball camp attendees can attend select games for FREE this season with prior registration. To register your teams, complete the online form no later than 1 week prior to the game you wish to attend at kstatesports.com/promotions.

This season’s Youth Team Games are:

Thursday, Nov. 17 vs. Kansas City Sunday, Dec. 11 vs. Incarnate Word Tuesday, Jan. 10 vs. Oklahoma State Wednesday, March 1 vs. Oklahoma



Other promotional dates announced include:

Tuesday, Dec. 6 vs. Abilene Christian – Fort Riley’s Operation Santa Claus

Saturday, Dec. 31 vs. West Virginia – Junior Wildcats Club Day

Saturday, Jan. 28 vs. Florida – Legends Weekend

Saturday, Feb. 4 vs. Texas – Stripe Out

Wednesday, March 1 vs. Oklahoma – Senior Day

Additional promotions and full details will be announced as the season approaches at kstatesports.com/promotions.

