A car was towed from the scene of a single car crash after it struck a power pole on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester, the 34-year-old female driver veered left as she was westbound on Center Street, over corrected and struck an Evergy power pole in the 300 block of Center.

The 2014 Toyota Camry had major front end damage and was towed.

The driver was not cited after the accident.