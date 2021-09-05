Singer tosses gem; Salvy hits No. 41 in win

The Royals’ offense backed him up with four runs off White Sox starter Dylan Cease and two more off reliever Matt Foster. One day after Salvador Perez hit two homers and reached 40 on the season, he took Cease deep in the first inning for a three-run, opposite-field blast. Perez hit his 40th home run on Saturday on a 98.8 mph fastball on the inside part of the zone that he yanked over the left-field fence. His 41st home run came on a 99 mph fastball on the outside part of the zone that Perez powered 448 feet over the right-center-field fence.