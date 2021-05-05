Singer, Royals derailed by tough 6th frame

KANSAS CITY — A tension-filled sixth inning quickly turned disastrous on Wednesday night, as a tested and exhausted Royals bullpen saw another lead vanish in a 5-4 loss to the Indians at Kauffman Stadium.
It’s the Royals’ fourth straight loss and third to Cleveland, which will try to sweep the four-game set on Thursday afternoon.
Kansas City jumped out to an early lead against Cleveland ace Shane Bieber, but Royals pitchers gave up five unanswered runs. Starter Brady Singer allowed three in a chaotic sixth inning, Jakob Junis yielded the tying homer in the eighth and Wade Davis allowed the go-ahead shot in the ninth.