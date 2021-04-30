Salina, KS

Now: 60 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 83 ° | Lo: 54 °

Singer Goes Down in Loss to Twins

Royals.comApril 30, 2021

Brady Singer exited Friday night’s 9-1 loss to the Twins after the second inning ended on a double-play ball that first struck the Royals’ right-hander on the left heel. It was announced that he is day to day with a contusion.

With the bases loaded, Twins slugger Josh Donaldson’s 105.5 mph line drive came back to hit Singer in the foot before popping up and into first baseman Carlos Santana’s glove. Singer immediately went down on the mound and looked to be in significant pain while the Royals finished the 1-3-6 double play.

Manager Mike Matheny and head athletic trainer Nick Kenny immediately went out to check on Singer, who eventually walked off on his own but went straight into the dugout tunnel. Right-hander Tyler Zuber replaced Singer to start the third inning.

Singer had a shutdown first inning against the Twins, but his command got away from him in the second.

After allowing a leadoff single, Singer struck out Max Kepler looking and then loaded the bases with two walks. He hit Luis Arraez in the shoulder to bring in Minnesota’s first run and got into a 3-0 count with Donaldson before the liner back to the mound. Singer threw 15 pitches in the first inning and 33 pitches in the second.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Soler Powers Royals to Win over Pirates

April 28, 2021 10:30 pm

Royals’ Win Streak Ends in Pittsburgh

April 27, 2021 11:12 pm

Break Out the Brooms! Royals Sweep Tigers

April 26, 2021 9:16 pm

KC’s Duffy Tames Tigers

April 25, 2021 10:30 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Singer Goes Down in Loss to Twins

Brady Singer exited Friday night’s 9-1 loss to the Twins after the second inning ended on a dou...

April 30, 2021 Comments

COVID UK Variant Confirmed in Salin...

Kansas News

April 30, 2021

Salina City Commissioner Resigns

Top News

April 30, 2021

Central Kansas Outdoors – 5/1

Sports News

April 30, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

COVID UK Variant Confirme...
April 30, 2021Comments
Salina Police Log: 4-30-2...
April 30, 2021Comments
No Damage From Flaming Tr...
April 30, 2021Comments
Salina On Tap Returns
April 30, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices