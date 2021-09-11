Singer gives up 5 home runs in loss to Twins

MINNEAPOLIS — A day after the Twins jumped on a Royals starter with home runs in the first inning, they did it again on Saturday — and just kept piling on.
StarterÂ Brady SingerÂ allowed six runs on five home runs on Saturday night, and the Royals couldnâ€™t keep up inÂ their 9-2 loss at Target Field, tying the series ahead of Sunday afternoonâ€™s finale.
Coming off his best outing of the year against the White Sox last weekend, Singer couldnâ€™t build off of it. The Twins hammered five home runs off of the right-hander in 4 2/3 innings to rack up six runs. Two came in the first inning, another in the second, one more in the fourth and the final home run — Jorge Polancoâ€™s two-run blast for his second of the day — came in the fifth.
Singer had allowed just nine home runs this season entering Saturday. He had never allowed more than two in a game in his career.
Against the White Sox last week, Singer flashed the best fastball command heâ€™s shown all season. On Saturday, the Twins jumped on every ball that landed in the middle of the plate. He threw some well-executed sinkers and sliders, racking up seven strikeouts, but too many were out over the plate. All five home runs Saturday came with two strikes.
The Twins tacked on three more runs off reliever Wade Davis, who walked two and allowed three hits in the seventh.