Singer gives up 5 home runs in loss to Twins

Coming off his best outing of the year against the White Sox last weekend, Singer couldnâ€™t build off of it. The Twins hammered five home runs off of the right-hander in 4 2/3 innings to rack up six runs. Two came in the first inning, another in the second, one more in the fourth and the final home run — Jorge Polancoâ€™s two-run blast for his second of the day — came in the fifth.