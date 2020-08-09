Singer continues to grow with 1st MLB win

KANSAS CITY — The big league education of Royals rookie right-hander Brady Singer continues.

Sunday’s lesson: Don’t try to field 100-mph grounders with your bare hand.

Singer, the Royals’ No. 3 prospect per MLB Pipeline, did exactly that off a grounder from Minnesota’s Byron Buxton. Fortunately, Singer wasn’t hurt, but the event seemed to rattle him and he allowed two runs that inning.

The Royals went on to beat the Twins, 4-2, for their fourth straight victory and a series sweep.

After Buxton’s ball caromed off Singer for an infield hit, Singer promptly uncorked a wild pickoff throw to first, allowing Buxton to reach third base. Singer then walked the No. 9 hitter, Alex Avila.

And Singer then left a 1-2 fastball middle-in to Max Kepler, who ripped an RBI double. An RBI groundout followed and the Twins tied the score at 2.

But credit Singer with this: He worked through dangerous jams over the next two innings and made it through five innings.

The 24-year-old got Buxton on a harmless fly to center with two on and two out in the fourth.

Singer then made his best pitch of the day with two on and two out in the fifth, handcuffing Eddie Rosario with a 1-2 fastball that Rosario could only pop into left-center, ending the threat.

Singer allowed five hits and two runs, walked two and struck out four. He labored at times, needing 95 pitches — his most in his four starts.

Meanwhile, the Royals welcomed back Hunter Dozier from the injured list (COVID-19). Dozier flipped a two-run single through the shift in the first inning.

The Royals manufactured a run in the third to break a 2-2 tie. Whit Merrifield walked and then Jorge Soler slapped a 2-2 curveball on the ground into right field as Merrifield was running. Merrifield took third. The pitch to Soler was about eight inches off the plate, and the exit velocity off the grounder was all of 59 mph.

Salvador Perez then lifted a sacrifice fly to right.