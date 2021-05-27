Singer and more takeaways from Rays series

And the struggles shouldn’t be placed on one hitter out of nine, but it’s hard to ignore the slump that Jorge Soler is in. The right fielder/designated hitter’s last hit was his fourth home run of the season last Wednesday against the Brewers, and he’s now 0-for-21 with one walk that came on Wednesday night. Soler is now hitting .171 with a .564 OPS. Getting Adalberto Mondesi back in the lineup this series was a big step toward the offense’s potential this year, but having Soler turn the corner will be another.