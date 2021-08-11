Singer (10 hits in 3 2/3 IP) ‘not sharp’ in return

“You got to find yourself in better counts to do that, unless you’re going to throw it the first pitch,” Matheny said. “That’s probably his third-best pitch as far as strike ratio. It’s hard to go to your third-best pitch when you have your back against the wall. We’d like to see Brady ahead in the counts, get quick outs and then you can start using [the changeup] in some counts to where they’re going to have a better chance to be effective for him.”