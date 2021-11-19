Salina, KS

Simbron and Lopez named to All-KCAC Men’s Soccer teams

KWU Athletics ReleaseNovember 19, 2021

Kansas Wesleyan’s Luis Simbron (SR/Miami, Fla.) and Alfonso Lopez (JR/Fontana, Calif.) have been named to the 2021 KCAC Men’s Soccer All-KCAC Honorable Mention teams as selected by conference coaches.

 

Simbron scored three goals and had two assists for the Coyotes on the season, leading the Coyotes from the midfield position.

 

Lopez scored six goals and had two assists for the Coyotes on the season. He played a key role for the Coyotes during the team’s three-match win streak, scoring four goals over that stretch and adding another goal and assist in the upset win over then No. 25 ranked McPherson in the regular season finale.

 

KWU went 5-12-1 overall in 2021 and 4-8 in the KCAC.

