Salina, KS

Now: 25 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 25 ° | Lo: 19 °

Silvio De Sousa Cleared to Come to Kansas

KU Athletics ReleaseDecember 23, 2017

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self confirmed Friday that power forward Silvio De Sousa has been cleared to come to KU and practice. De Sousa will join the team Dec. 26.

“Silvio has completed the required coursework that will enable him to graduate from IMG Academy and report to KU,” Self said. “He is eligible to practice immediately and will join our team December 26th. We are now working through the NCAA’s amateurism process and hope to have him certified as soon as possible for game competition.”.

De Sousa, who will wear jersey No. 22 at Kansas, signed a National Letter of Intent to play at KU during the early signing period in November. He then pursued graduating from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, early to join the Jayhawks and play the spring semester.

De Sousa is ranked No. 18 nationally by Rivals.com, No. 28 by ESPN100 and No. 31 by the 247Sports.com national recruiting services. The 6-foot-9, 245-point Luanda, Angola, native has been living in Florida for nearly four years.

No. 13/14 Kansas (10-2) will play at Texas (7-3) on Friday, Dec. 29, at 8 p.m. in the 2017-18 Big 12 Conference opener. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

No. 14/13 Kansas outlasts Stanford, 75-54

December 21, 2017 10:30 pm

No. 14/13 Jayhawks Soar Past Omaha, 109-64

December 19, 2017 6:09 am

Mykhailiuk’s Three Lifts No. 13/12 Kans...

December 16, 2017 11:47 pm

AUDIO: David Beaty Press Conference 11/21

November 21, 2017 4:19 pm

Latest Stories

Sports News

Silvio De Sousa Cleared to Come to ...

LAWRENCE, Kan. - Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self confirmed Friday that power forward Silvio ...

December 23, 2017 Comments

The Christmas Truce

Kansas News

December 23, 2017

Don’t Let The Grinch Steal Ch...

Kansas News

December 23, 2017

78-Year-Old Man Leads Chase

Top News

December 22, 2017

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

The Christmas Truce
December 23, 2017Comments
Don’t Let The Grinc...
December 23, 2017Comments
Be a Good Guest When Brin...
December 22, 2017Comments
Stolen Truck Found
December 22, 2017Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2017