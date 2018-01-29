Salina, KS

UDATE: Missing Salina Man Found Deceased

Todd PittengerJanuary 29, 2018

A statewide Silver Alert for a missing Salina man was cancelled late Monday morning after he was found deceased.

Authorities say that 89-year-old Gene Oliver Wolfe was found deceased earlier in the morning.

Wolfe,  who suffers from Alzheimer’s and dementia, went missing late Saturday afternoon. He left his home, driving a car. Wolfe indicated that he was going to his parent’s grave-site in the Dickinson County Community of Manchester.

According to Salina Police, at approximately 11:00 in the morning a Dickinson County deputy was sent to the 2800 block of Avenue Rd. reference a report of a vehicle off of a roadway that is not maintained.

Upon arrival, the deputy found Wolfe in his vehicle deceased.  No signs of foul play and no autopsy will be ordered.

 

ORIGINAL: Salina Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an elderly man who went missing late Saturday afternoon.

Police say that 89-year-old Gene Oliver Wolfe suffers from Alzheimer’s and dementia.

He is 5’5″, 155 lbs, with short gray hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen in Salina, around 3 pm on Saturday. He left his home in a 2002 White Ford Taurus that has a broken tail light with Kansas tag number 096JGM.

Wolfe mentioned going to his parent’s grave-site in Manchester, Kansas but has not been located there.

The Salina Police Department asks that anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Wolfe contact them at 785-826-7210.

