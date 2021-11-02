Salina, KS

Silver Alert For Missing Woman

Todd PittengerNovember 2, 2021

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued in an effort to find a missing elderly woman.

The whereabouts of Patricia Knafla, 70, are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate her. She was last believed to be near the Anderson County community of Kinkaid, Kansas.

Last contact with Patricia occurred at approximately 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31. She is described as 5′ 6″ tall, 150 lbs., with gray hair, and green eyes. She wears glasses. Additionally, Patricia was scheduled to work on Monday but never arrived, and may be having a mental health crisis and in the need of assistance.

She is traveling in a gold 2000 Ford Taurus with Kansas tag 418 CDM. Investigators learned she was in the area of Kinkaid, Kansas at approximately 10:50 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 1.

If you know the whereabouts of Patricia Knafla, or if you see her, please call 911 immediately.

