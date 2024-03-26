Silver Alert For Missing Stafford Woman

The public’s help is being sought in finding a woman from Stafford who has been missing since Friday.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide Silver Alert in an effort to locate 60-year-old Amy P. Piper .

Piper is believed to be driving a white 2013 Honda Fit bearing Kansas tag 214DKS. She was last seen in Stafford on Friday, March 22nd. Her family cannot reach her and they are concerned about her uncharacteristic behavior.

Piper is a white female who is 5 ft. 2 in tall, and weighs approximately 110 pounds. She has white hair and blue eyes.

If you see Amy Piper or her vehicle, please call 911 immediately. If you have other information about her whereabouts, please call the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 620-549-3247.