Silver Alert For Missing Salina Woman

Todd PittengerMay 11, 2022

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Salina woman.

Salina Police say 78-year-old Joyce Bair has not been seen since May 8th and has been without her needed medications. She was last seen at Junction City and was supposed to be enroute to Salina, but never arrived.

Bair is a white female, 5’02” tall, weighing 150 pounds. She has blue eyes and gray hair.

Bair was known to be in a black Ford Fusion with Kansas license plate LIC 631MBD

If located, or you have information, please contact the the Salina Police Department at 785‐826‐7210.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

