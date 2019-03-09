UPDATE: Missing Salina Man Found

A Salina man who was the subject of a statewide Silver Alert was found Safe.

According to his family, 79-year-old Larry Triplett was found in Russell County, and is safe.

Triplett, who, suffers from diagnosed Alzheimer’s disease, had been missing since leaving home in Salina Friday night.

—

ORIGINAL: Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Salina man. A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 79 year old man who is missing from Salina.

Lawrence “Larry” Triplett was last seen in Salina at approximately 10:00 Friday night. He left home in a powder blue 2013 Ford Fusion 4 door vehicle with tag 805FPG.

Triplett is a white male, 5’9″ tall, weighing approx 200 lbs with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black sweater, blue jeans, and black oxford dress shoes.

Triplett suffers from diagnosed Alzheimer’s disease.

The Salina Police Department asks that anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Triplett contact them at 785-826-7210 or by calling 911.