Silver Alert For Missing Man

A statewide Silver Alert has bee issued in attempt to find a missing man.

The Andover Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Andover man.

The whereabouts of David Sawdy, 85, are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate him. He was last heard from on Friday afternoon at 12:00pm on his land phone land at his home in Andover. He was seen on camera headed north on Ridge Rd from 13th Street in Wichita. Sawdy was driving his 2005 Silver Chevy Tahoe with KS tag 14879.

Sawdy is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 150 pounds, gray hair with brown eyes.

If you see him, please contact the Andover Police Department dispatch at 316-733-5177 ext. 0.