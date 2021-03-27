Salina, KS

Silver Alert For Missing Lawrence Woman

Todd PittengerMarch 27, 2021

The Lawrence Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Lawrence woman.

According to the KBI, the whereabouts of 94-year-old Marilyn Dowell are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate her.

Last contact with Dowell was on March 26 at 6 p.m. She was last seen at approximately 7:45 a.m. on Saturday, March 27, leaving Lawrence possibly heading to Arizona. Dowell is likely driving a gold/light brown 2012 GMC Terrain with Kansas disabled tag 12535.

Dowell is a 94-year-old white female, 5 ft. 3 in. tall, weighing 80 lbs. She has gray hair and gray eyes. Dowell wears eyeglasses but it is unknown whether they are with her. She suffers from dementia-like symptoms and is a fall risk.

If you see Marilyn Dowell, or have information about her whereabouts, please immediately contact the Lawrence Police Department at (785) 832-7509.

 

