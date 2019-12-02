Silver Alert For Missing Inman Man

A statewide Silver Alert was issued early Monday morning in an effort to find a missing McPherson County man.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, 70-year-old Richard W. Andrus is missing. He was last known to be driving a red 2013 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, with Vietnam Veteran tag 5123, heading in an unknown direction. Last point of contact with Andrus was at his home in Inman, Kan. at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1. Andrus did possibly use his credit card at a Caseyâ€™s convenience store in Ellsworth on Sunday evening.

Andrus was last seen wearing a green jacket and jeans.

Andrus does suffers from dementia.

Anyone who sees Richard Andrus, or his vehicle, is asked to call 620-245-1266.