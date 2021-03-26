Salina, KS

Silver Alert for Missing Great Bend Man

Todd PittengerMarch 26, 2021

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation issue a statewide Silver Alert for a man missing from Barton County.

According to the KBI, the whereabouts of 64-year-old Carl A. Whiting are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate him.

Whiting was last seen at approximately 10 p.m. on Thursday, March 25, in Barton County, near K-96 Highway.

Whiting is a white male, 6 ft. 2 in. tall, weighing 240 lbs. He has brown eyes and sandy hair. Whiting was last seen wearing blue jeans, black and orange New Balance shoes, and a gray v-neck sweatshirt.

Additionally, he has dementia. Whiting has a history of leaving his home and soliciting rides from drivers, often times out of the county.

If you see Carl Whiting, or know his whereabouts, please immediately contact the Barton County Sheriff’s Office at 620-793-1920.

