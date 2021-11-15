Silver Alert For Missing 90-Year-Old

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 90-year-old man.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the whereabouts of 90-year-old Kenneth Bradford are unknown and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate him.

Bradford was last seen leaving his home in the 200 block of South Tracy, in Wichita on Sunday at approximately 6:30 p.m. Kenneth is driving a maroon 2014 Chevrolet Impala with handicap tag 56861.

Kenneth is showing early signs of dementia and has other medical diagnoses that require medication. He was last seen wearing a red honor flight t-shirt, tan pants, and black dress shoes.

If you know the whereabouts of Kenneth Bradford, or if you see him, please call 911 immediately.