Signup to Win Free Entry to the Salina Crossroads Marathon at the Smoky Hill Museum Street Fair

The Smoky Hill Museum Street Fair is giving away three free entries for the Salina Crossroads Marathon, Half Marathon, 4.01K Family Fun Run and Walk, and Team Relays.

According to the museum, you can sign up for a chance to win one of the free entries inside the Museum on September 24 from 10 am – 2 pm during the Street Fair. Winners will be drawn at 2:00 pm following the announcement of the Chili Cook-off winners at the main stage right in front of the Museum. There is no age limit on who can win the free entry. The free entries are being made available thanks to generous local sponsors.

The Salina Crossroads USATF Certified Marathon and Half Marathon takes place on November 5. In addition, Salina Crossroads will have two other great opportunities for community members to participate.

The first is the 4.01K Family Fun Run/Walk developed by Brandon Ebert. The race is sponsored by BE Wealth and has a fun financial twist. “The 4.01K Family Fun Run/Walk is a great way for the community to come and be a part of the Salina Crossroads Marathon weekend. It is a family-friendly event on a flat and fast course that passes many scenic points in Salina, including the Salina Kanvas Project: ‘Mural at the Mill,’” said Daniel Craig, co-race director for the Salina Crossroads Marathon.

The second opportunity is the marathon relay (teams of six complete a marathon) and half marathon relay (teams of three complete a half marathon) developed by Andrew Manley. First Bank Kansas sponsors both relay events. “We hope that the different race options will provide opportunities for everyone to participate and be a part of Salina’s first USATF Certified and Boston Qualifying Marathon event weekend,” said Craig.