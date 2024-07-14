Signs of the Times

Election season 2024 is upon us, and the City of Salina has developed resources to help citizens observe the requirements of the Salina Municipal Code and Kansas Statutes while making their voices heard through the placement of temporary political signs.
Single-Family Residential Lots
- On private property – an unlimited number of signs may be placed, none may exceed 8 sq. ft. in area or 6 ft. in height.
- On public right-of-way adjacent to your property – an unlimited number of signs may be placed, none may exceed 8 sq. ft. in area or 6 ft. in height.
Apartment Complexes, Nursing Homes, Commercial/Industrial Lots
- On private property – up to two signs may be placed, each no more than 32 sq. ft. in area or 6 ft. in height. An unlimited number of signs, each having an area of 8 sq. ft. or less and a height of less than 6 ft., are allowed.
- On public right-of-way adjacent to your property – an unlimited number of signs may be placed, but none may exceed 8 sq. ft. in area or 6 ft. in height.
Right-of-Way Information
Signs placed in the public right-of-way may NOT:
- exceed 8 sq. ft. in area or 6’ in height.
- be placed in a clear sight triangle for any intersection of public or private streets, alleys, or driveways.
**Temporary signs placed in the right-of-way must be removed by November 8, 2024.
be placed in street medians.
- be placed in right-of-way abutting parks or recreational facilities.
- be placed on utility poles, street light poles, permanent sign poles or posts, benches, or trees.
State of Kansas KSA 25-2430 prohibits political activities (including signs) within 250 feet of the entrance to a polling place on Election Day and advance voting locations during the advance voting period.
- To view polling places in and near Salina, and the areas that are within 250 feet of their entrances, please see the Political Signs and Electioneering Map found at https://www.salina-ks.gov/maps.
- The advance voting period for the 2024 primary election is from July 22, 2024 to August 5, 2024.
- The advance voting period for the 2024 general election is from October 21, 2024 to November 4, 2024.
- The ONLY advance voting location for primary and general elections is the Saline County Clerk’s office at 300 W Ash St.