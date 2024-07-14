Signs of the Times

Election season 2024 is upon us, and the City of Salina has developed resources to help citizens observe the requirements of the Salina Municipal Code and Kansas Statutes while making their voices heard through the placement of temporary political signs.

Single-Family Residential Lots

On private property – an unlimited number of signs may be placed, none may exceed 8 sq. ft. in area or 6 ft. in height.

On public right-of-way adjacent to your property – an unlimited number of signs may be placed, none may exceed 8 sq. ft. in area or 6 ft. in height.

Apartment Complexes, Nursing Homes, Commercial/Industrial Lots

On private property – up to two signs may be placed, each no more than 32 sq. ft. in area or 6 ft. in height. An unlimited number of signs, each having an area of 8 sq. ft. or less and a height of less than 6 ft., are allowed.

On public right-of-way adjacent to your property – an unlimited number of signs may be placed, but none may exceed 8 sq. ft. in area or 6 ft. in height.

Right-of-Way Information

Signs placed in the public right-of-way may NOT:

exceed 8 sq. ft. in area or 6’ in height.

be placed in a clear sight triangle for any intersection of public or private streets, alleys, or driveways.

** Temporary signs placed in the right-of-way must be removed by November 8, 2024 . be placed in street medians.

be placed in right-of-way abutting parks or recreational facilities.

be placed on utility poles, street light poles, permanent sign poles or posts, benches, or trees.

City of Salina 300 W. Ash P.O. Box 736 Salina, KS 67401 www.salina-ks.gov

State of Kansas KSA 25-2430 prohibits political activities (including signs) within 250 feet of the entrance to a polling place on Election Day and advance voting locations during the advance voting period.