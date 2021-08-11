Signal Light Under Scrutiny after Crash

A two car crash at a Salina intersection occurs after two drivers claim they both had a green light or arrow.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 74-year-old woman and 21-year-old man told officers they both had the right of way before their vehicles collided at the intersection of Crawford and Broadway Tuesday evening around 5:30pm.

Both drivers were checked by EMS at the scene and released.

Captain Forrester says two witnesses also told police that each driver had a green light and city engineers will be looking at the signal system at Crawford and Broadway.