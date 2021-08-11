Salina, KS

Now: 98 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 105 ° | Lo: 71 °

Signal Light Under Scrutiny after Crash

KSAL StaffAugust 11, 2021

A two car crash at a Salina intersection occurs after two drivers claim they both had a green light or arrow.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 74-year-old woman and 21-year-old man told officers they both had the right of way before their vehicles collided at the intersection of Crawford and Broadway Tuesday evening around 5:30pm.

Both drivers were checked by EMS at the scene and released.

Captain Forrester says two witnesses also told police that each driver had a green light and city engineers will be looking at the signal system at Crawford and Broadway.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Signal Light Under Scrutiny after C...

A two car crash at a Salina intersection occurs after two drivers claim they both had a green light ...

August 11, 2021 Comments

Toddler’s Death Under Investigation

Kansas News

August 11, 2021

Second Gentleman Visits Kansas

Kansas News

August 11, 2021

Salvy celebrates 10-year mark with ...

Sports News

August 11, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Signal Light Under Scruti...
August 11, 2021Comments
Toddler’s Death Und...
August 11, 2021Comments
Second Gentleman Visits K...
August 11, 2021Comments
Library Features Work of ...
August 10, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices